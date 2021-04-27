Coroner: Man dies in crash on Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township Tuesday

A Lewisberry man died in a crash on Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County Coroner.

Coroner Charley Hall reported that Lee Potteiger, 58, was killed in the crash at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Hall said Pottieger was traveling north towing a boat when he was struck head-on by a Ford pick-up truck, which had just side-swiped another vehicle in the center lane waiting to turn left onto Susquehanna Avenue.

The boat became dislodged from its trailer during the crash and landed on top of the bed of the truck, according to Hall.

Potteiger was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pick-up truck, whom Hall did not name, was also taken to Holy Spirit with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and East Pennsboro Township Police.

