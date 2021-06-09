Coroner IDs woman killed in West Pennsboro crash Monday

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed in Monday's crash in West Pennsboro Township as Mary Staggs, 25, of Newville.

Staggs was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township about 10:30 p.m. Monday when it crashed.

State Police at Carlisle previously reported that the driver, who has not been identified, had likely been driving at a high-rate of speed when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and crossed back, hitting a utility pole on the shoulder of the road.

Staggs and the driver were ejected from the vehicle. Staggs was pronounced dead at UPMC Carlisle, and the driver was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Police reported earlier this week that the crash is still under investigation.