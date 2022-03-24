 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southampton Township

Coroner IDs two people killed in Southampton in February

The Cumberland County Coroner on Thursday identified the two people killed in a Southampton Township incident in February.

Coroner Charley Hall identified the two victims as Frankie Dean Thomas, 37, of Fayetteville, and Eddie Lee Shaw, 54, of Chambersburg. Hall said they both died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The identification comes two days after the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended two suspects in the Feb. 23 double homicide. The marshals arrested Cordaryl Burns and Larry Burns in two separate states on Tuesday.

Not much information about the Feb. 23 incident itself has been released, with Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack on Tuesday announcing that all records on the arrest warrants and investigation have been sealed.

What is known is that first responders were initially called to the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township Feb. 23 for a house fire, but they found two bodies inside.

Hall's identification Thursday is the first confirmed detail regarding the cause of death for the two victims. Hall said State Police are continuing their investigation.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

