Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Silver Spring crash early Wednesday morning

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said Mason A. Taylor, 26, was killed when he was struck by the truck tractor as he tried to cross the Carlisle Pike at Locust Point Road at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Hall said Taylor was dressed in dark clothing and was at or near the crosswalk when he was struck. Hall noted that the area is very dark at that time in the morning, and the driver of the truck tractor stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.