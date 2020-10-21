 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Silver Spring crash early Wednesday morning
editor's pick alert top story

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Silver Spring crash early Wednesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Silver Spring Township police logo

A Silver Spring Township resident is dead after being struck by a truck tractor early Wednesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said Mason A. Taylor, 26, was killed when he was struck by the truck tractor as he tried to cross the Carlisle Pike at Locust Point Road at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Hall said Taylor was dressed in dark clothing and was at or near the crosswalk when he was struck. Hall noted that the area is very dark at that time in the morning, and the driver of the truck tractor stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Silver Spring Township Police Department.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News