Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Silver Spring crash early Wednesday morning

A Silver Spring Township resident is dead after being struck by a truck tractor early Wednesday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said Mason A. Taylor, 26, was killed when he was struck by the truck tractor as he tried to cross the Carlisle Pike at Locust Point Road at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Hall said Taylor was dressed in dark clothing and was at or near the crosswalk when he was struck. Hall noted that the area is very dark at that time in the morning, and the driver of the truck tractor stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The incident remains under investigation by the Silver Spring Township Police Department.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.