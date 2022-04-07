Coroner IDs man killed in Lower Allen crash Wednesday

The Cumberland County Coroner identified the man killed in a Lower Allen Township crash Wednesday as Jonathan Luis Amezquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg.

The coroner's office said Amezquita-Vazquez died of multiple traumatic injuries due to a crash.

Lower Allen Township Police previously reported that an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dirt bike operated by Amezquita-Vazquez, but the man fled the traffic stop, weaving around vehicles.

Though police were not chasing him, they said Amezquita-Vazquez entered the intersection of Gettysburg Road and Lower Allen Drive without the right-of-way and was struck by a pick-up truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.