Coroner identifies two dead in New Cumberland shooting Wednesday

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office identified the two people found dead in a home in New Cumberland after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The coroner's office said Joseph Pentz, 32, of Etters, and Jessica McCulloch, 36, of New Cumberland, both died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Though the coroner's office did not have investigative details regarding what happened, it did note that Pentz's manner of death was suicide, while McCulloch's manner of death was homicide.

Cumberland County Public Information Office John Bruetsch reported earlier that three people had been shot in the incident in the 1200 block of Bridge Street. Police were called to the scene at about 6:15 that morning, and one patient was transported to the hospital with gunshot injuries while the other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruetsch added that there were children in the house at the time, but they were not injured.

