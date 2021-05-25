 Skip to main content
Coroner: Gardners man dies four days after being struck while cutting down tree
Coroner: Gardners man dies four days after being struck while cutting down tree

A Gardners man is dead after an accident at his home while cutting down a tree, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The coroner's office reported that they were called to WellSpan York Hospital Sunday evening for a man who had been struck four days prior while cutting down a tree around his home.

The coroner identified the man as Craig Metzger, 59, of Gardners, Cumberland County, and noted that he was cutting down a tree on May 19 when a limb from one of the trees fell on him. He became unresponsive and was transported to York Hospital with critical injuries.

The coroner said Metzger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Sunday evening. The coroner ruled the cause of death accidental due to a skull fracture.

