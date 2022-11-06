 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Central Pennsylvania shooting

COGAN STATION, Pa. — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said Saturday.

Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.

State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man “actively firing with a rifle.” The officers “fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.

No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' “training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life."

“The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary,“ the association said.

