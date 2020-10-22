Contractor charged with fraud in Heishman's Mill renovation in West Pennsboro

William Witter, 50, of Penn Township, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of home improvement fraud, theft by deception and forgery after police allege he accepted money to renovate a historic building in West Pennsboro Township but failed to complete the work in a reasonable time frame, and also gave deceptive reasoning to the building’s owner, including the use of a nonexistent contractor’s number.

Pennsylvania State Police allege that Witter, who also goes by Mike, was hired in October 2019 by the owner of Heishman’s Mill, a circa-1805 structure along the Conodoguinet Creek, to renovate the structure.

The estimate for the work was $115,000, and Witter accepted three payments of $30,000 between the time he was hired and the time the building’s owner lost contact with him in May 2020, according to an affidavit.

The owner of Heishman’s Mill, Randy Heishman, told police he was given an expectation that work would be finished by March 2020, although this was not put in writing, and Witter would frequently reference other projects he was committed to in explaining why work was not progressing, according to police.