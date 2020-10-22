Contractor charged with fraud in Heishman's Mill renovation in West Pennsboro

William Witter, 50, of Penn Township, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of home improvement fraud, theft by deception and forgery after police allege he accepted money to renovate a historic building in West Pennsboro Township but failed to complete the work in a reasonable time frame, and also gave deceptive reasoning to the building’s owner, including the use of a nonexistent contractor’s number.
Pennsylvania State Police allege that Witter, who also goes by Mike, was hired in October 2019 by the owner of Heishman’s Mill, a circa-1805 structure along the Conodoguinet Creek, to renovate the structure.
The estimate for the work was $115,000, and Witter accepted three payments of $30,000 between the time he was hired and the time the building’s owner lost contact with him in May 2020, according to an affidavit.
The owner of Heishman’s Mill, Randy Heishman, told police he was given an expectation that work would be finished by March 2020, although this was not put in writing, and Witter would frequently reference other projects he was committed to in explaining why work was not progressing, according to police.
Police say that Heishman complained that Witter was unable to produce receipts or time cards for the work, and several elements of the project that Witter did complete were of questionable quality, including the installation of used showers taken from other buildings, a crooked garage door and other issues.
Heishman subsequently hired another contractor who estimated that Witter had done $37,450 worth of work to the historic mill, according to police.
According to police, Witter was interviewed by the investigating trooper and claimed that he was waylaid by Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that he was working on 138 houses. Witter contested the value of his work, estimating he had done $59,000 worth of the project before stopping.
After consulting with the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, police agreed that Witter had violated state regulations regarding contractors in three ways.
Contractors can only ask for one-third of the cost up front, and thus Witter accepted an excessive down payment; and he also wrote a contract with no rescission clause, forcing Heishman to pursue relief through law enforcement, police wrote in charging documents.
Finally, the contractor number Witter provided to Heishman was not valid, according to police, who said the sequence of numbers Witter provided was missing digits and not valid in Pennsylvania’s licensing database.
Witter was released after arraignment by Judge Kathy Silcox on $10,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing will be before Judge Vivian Cohick on Nov. 5.
