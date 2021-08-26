 Skip to main content
Construction sign reported stolen in Upper Allen Township
A “Road Work Ahead” sign was stolen overnight Wednesday from a construction area in the 2200 block of Canterbury Drive, Upper Allen Township. Township police are asking anyone with information on the theft to call them at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling or texting the department at 717-850-8273 or by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

