Conduct board suggests barring Placey from future judicial service

The state’s Judicial Conduct Board is recommending that former county judge Thomas Placey be barred from future judicial service as a result of his violations of the state constitution and judicial decorum laws.

The board’s attorney made the recommendation during a sanctions hearing Friday before the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline, which earlier this year found Placey in violation based on his alleged erratic and aggressive behavior detailed in the conduct board’s investigation.

The disciplinary court, which consists of a panel of seven justices, will now deliberate on what action to take against Placey.

Placey stepped down from the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas effective June 1. The Judicial Conduct Board had described this as part of an agreement to withdraw the counts against him that invoked the judicial disrepute clause of the state constitution. Other charges, including constitutional ethics violations, were sustained.

Placey had opted not to seek a judicial retention vote on the 2021 ballot, and would have been off the bench next year regardless.

Consistent with the briefs they had previously submitted to the court, Placey and his attorney, Heidi Eakin, said Placey has sought help for issues relating to head trauma he suffered playing college sports — trauma they believe to be the root of Placey’s turbulent behavior.

“I regret my past outbursts, but I am thankful to be a healthier man,” Placey said.

According to Placey, he was notified in 2017 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association that he was at risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, based on concussions he had suffered during his college sports career. Placey graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1984.

Eakin said Placey “didn’t turn a blind eye” to concerns about his behavior, and sought help before the conduct board began its investigation.

He “has sanctioned himself” already by stepping down from the bench six months early, Eakin said.

The Judicial Conduct Board’s counsel, Melissa Norton, stressed to the justices the number of individuals impacted by Placey’s actions prior to him stepping down, creating a pattern of distrust in the justice system.

“Their encounter [with Placey] may be the only encounter they have had with the judiciary,” Norton said, one that left them less than enthusiastic about the courts.

If Placey believes that CTE is to blame, the “degenerative nature” of the condition warrants barring him from judicial positions in the future, Norton said.

Placey, 59, said he is focusing on taking care of his family and his own health, and does not have concrete plans, although he said he has received job offers. Asked by the justices if any of these opportunities include judicial or legal work, Placey said “not a specific one, no.”

As an indicator that public confidence in Placey had been compromised, Norton pointed to the court’s opinion that Placey had, in one instance, allowed his anger to impede the due process requirement of the Pennsylvania constitution.

That incident was a marital dispute case between Tony Samento and his ex-wife. Samento’s appeal of the case resulted in the Pennsylvania Superior Court remanding Placey’s decision in an opinion that sharply criticized his jurisprudence.

Samento’s hearing occurred in October 2017, at which point, by Placey’s timeline, he had already received notice from the NCAA and consulted his doctor.

Placey testified that he did not become acutely concerned about his behavior until early 2019, and said he found himself “shaking on the bench” due to difficulty controlling his mood. He sought specific treatment beginning in April of that year, he said.

The superior court’s rebuke of Placey came down in January 2019. The Judicial Conduct Board filed its formal complaint with the disciplinary court in June 2020.

On Friday, Placey testified that his failure to act more decisively about the deterioration of his behavior “was a lack of leadership on my part.”

“Now, with professional assistance, I have been able to move forward,” he said, although “we’re still working on the life issues today.”

The allegations laid out by the Judicial Conduct Board describe instances in which Placey’s explosive temper and anger about perceived slights in the courtroom led to violations of judicial procedure laws.

Placey and Eakin did not factually dispute the board’s findings, and the parties agreed to a stipulation of facts before the disciplinary court in lieu of a trial.

In the Samento case, Placey began screaming and physically looming over Samento during his testimony, an event triggered by a misunderstanding about a reference to a salacious video of Samento’s ex-wife, according to court documents.

Placey abruptly ended the hearing and inexplicably did not schedule further testimony before rendering a decision that contained dubious legal reasoning, the Superior Court found.

In both the Samento case and another custody hearing cited by the conduct board, people in the courtroom believed that Placey was going to physically attack witnesses, according to the fact statement.

Other matters cited by the Judicial Conduct Board were similar instances of Placey curtailing testimony by becoming enraged, and at one point berating an attorney for not obeying Placey’s demand that the attorney “cover” for a case the attorney was unfamiliar with.

Placey’s empty seat on the county bench will be filled by current Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert, who was herself a victim of Placey’s behavior, according to the court.

One of the instances cited by the conduct board was an incident in January 2019 in which Placey began shouting at Sibert and ordered law enforcement to remove her from the courtroom after a misunderstanding about restitution documents. Placey admitted his demeanor toward her was “apoplectic,” according to the stipulation of fact.