Child sexual abuse charges head to higher court in case against Camp Hill couple

A Camp Hill couple faces multiple felony counts of abuse and assault in connection with child abuse that began in 2015, Upper Allen Township Police reported Tuesday.

Nathaniel Sherwood, 32, was charged in February with felony rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, dissemination of explicit material to a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, as well as intimidation of a witness and intention to obstruct a child abuse investigation.

Karolyn Sherwood, 32, was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children, witness intimidation and intention to obstruct a child abuse investigation, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault of someone younger than 13, also in connection with the investigation.

Police on Tuesday said the charges are related to an investigation into ongoing child abuse from 2015 to 2021. Police said the abuse over those years involved unlawful sexual contact with a child younger than 13.

During the course of the investigation, police said the couple intimidated the victim, which obstructed the investigation.

Both appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, where all charges were held to higher court. Both had previously been released in February on $50,000 unsecured bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for June.