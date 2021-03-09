Child dies of injuries from Southampton horse and buggy crash

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday confirmed that the crash in Southampton Township that involved a horse and buggy is now considered fatal after one of the children ejected from the buggy died of his injuries.

Police said the 14-year-old child, as well as a 6-year-old child, were flown from the crash to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after the crash on Ritner Highway on March 3. Police said the other child is recovering.

Police did not have any further information about potential charges.

Police reported last week that the crash happened when Tabitha Evelhoch, 20, of Newville, struck the back of the horse-drawn buggy with her 2012 Ford Focus in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway at 8:46 a.m. The buggy was driven by Marcus Lantz, 45, of Newburg, and he and the two children had been ejected from the buggy because of the crash. Lantz was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.