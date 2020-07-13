Chicago woman accused of stealing $290,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chicago woman faces charges after she allegedly stole more than $290,000 from an Upper Allen Township resident over the course of the past several years, township police reported last week.

Patti Green, 53, was arraigned Friday during which she was released on $70,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking, identity theft and unauthorized use of access device.

Upper Allen Township Police said they received a report last October of suspicious purchases being made from the victim’s bank account. The victim was not able to care for her own finances and had given Green her power of attorney, police said.

Police said investigators found financial records that show the theft of money from the bank account. Police obtained a warrant for Green who was arrested in Chicago by the Chicago Police Department.

