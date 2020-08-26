Charges upheld in slaying of two Carlisle women, more details released in case

Miller testified that the weapon used to kill Lyons has not been found. Anderson offered to take Miller and Dolan to the gun, Miller testified. But while Anderson sat in the detectives’ car, he said he should talk to a lawyer, and Miller and Dolan returned him to the county prison.

Palermo presented arguments against the charges involving the murder of an unborn child and unlawful vehicle use, although Birbeck allowed those charges to stand.

Palermo questioned if sufficient evidence was available that Lyons was pregnant. Vito called testimony from Lyons’ mother, who said that her daughter had told her on July 25 that she may be pregnant and was scheduled to see a doctor to confirm it.

Vito also referenced the autopsy report on Lyons, which said that the “products of conception” were present in her body.

Birbeck asked Vito to confirm that “products of conception” were what the prosecution believed constituted an “unborn child,” which Vito said was correct, and that Pennsylvania’s relevant murder statute considered a child to legally exist at conception.

Palermo also argued that the vehicle-related charges were not justified and were used as “place holders” to apprehend Anderson until murder charges were finalized.