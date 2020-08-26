Charges upheld in slaying of two Carlisle women, more details released in case

Charges filed against suspect Davone Anderson in the killings of two Carlisle women in July will go on to be heard in Common Pleas Court, Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck decided during Anderson’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Anderson faces two charges of first degree murder, a charge of first degree murder of an unborn child, and a series of charges related to unlawful possession of firearms, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and endangering the welfare of children.
A formal arraignment in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas has been scheduled for Oct. 15.
Carlisle police and the Cumberland County district attorney’s office say Anderson, 25, shot Sydney Parmelee, 23, in the head on July 5, then also killed Kaylee Lyons, 23, in the same manner on July 30.
Both crimes occurred at a residence on the 100 block of East Louther Street, which was described during Wednesday’s testimony as Lyons’ home. Anderson had fathered children with both women, and police said Lyons was also pregnant at the time she was killed.
On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Nichole Lee Vito presented Birbeck with the state’s case for the slate of charges, including testimony from multiple witnesses.
Anderson’s defense attorney, Michael Palermo, did not argue against the admission of the two first-degree murder charges, although at several points said his agreement to the prosecution’s submission of evidence — such as coroner’s reports — was conditioned on the coroners’ ability to be present at trial.
The evidence submitted Wednesday also included a ballistics report from the Parmelee scene, commissioned by Carlisle police from an outside laboratory, in which “one of the conclusions was it was not a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to Carlisle Detective Thomas Dolan.
The Parmelee death was initially reported to Carlisle police as a suicide; Dolan testified that he spoke with Anderson on the scene and that Anderson claimed he had been outside smoking a cigarette when he heard a gunshot and returned to find Parmelee’s body.
Palermo suggested that the ballistics report was a decisive factor in the decision to charge his client, noting that Anderson was not charged with the Parmelee homicide until the ballistics report came back.
Carlisle Detective Chris Miller also testified that he and Dolan interviewed Anderson in multiple sessions on July 31, the day after Lyons was shot, at which point Anderson was in custody at the Cumberland County Prison.
Anderson allegedly confessed to Miller and Dolan that he had shot Parmelee because he suspected her of having cheated on him, and shot Lyons because he “believed Kaylee was going to turn him in for killing Sydney,” Miller testified.
The confessions were captured on Miller’s body camera, the detective testified.
Police recovered the gun used in the Parmelee killing at the scene and confirmed it was stolen last year in Boiling Springs, Dolan testified.
Miller testified that the weapon used to kill Lyons has not been found. Anderson offered to take Miller and Dolan to the gun, Miller testified. But while Anderson sat in the detectives’ car, he said he should talk to a lawyer, and Miller and Dolan returned him to the county prison.
Palermo presented arguments against the charges involving the murder of an unborn child and unlawful vehicle use, although Birbeck allowed those charges to stand.
Palermo questioned if sufficient evidence was available that Lyons was pregnant. Vito called testimony from Lyons’ mother, who said that her daughter had told her on July 25 that she may be pregnant and was scheduled to see a doctor to confirm it.
Vito also referenced the autopsy report on Lyons, which said that the “products of conception” were present in her body.
Birbeck asked Vito to confirm that “products of conception” were what the prosecution believed constituted an “unborn child,” which Vito said was correct, and that Pennsylvania’s relevant murder statute considered a child to legally exist at conception.
Palermo also argued that the vehicle-related charges were not justified and were used as “place holders” to apprehend Anderson until murder charges were finalized.
The motor vehicle charges are based on Anderson having taken Lyons’ Honda Civic after her death, but Palermo argued that his client routinely drove the car and reasonably believed he had permission to use it.
Officer Michael Sturm of the Carlisle Police Department testified that he obtained surveillance footage from a minimarket showing Anderson pulling into the store in Lyons’ Honda.
Vito argued in return that a reasonable person would not believe they still had permission to use a vehicle after they shot the owner in the head.
Birbeck upheld the denial of bail, and Anderson will remain confined until the case is resolved. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
