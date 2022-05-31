 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges head to higher court in hit-and-run incident involving PennDOT employee in Silver Spring

A 19-year-old Harrisburg man waived his charges to higher court last week in connection with an April incident in which a PennDOT employee was struck during a hit-and-run in Silver Spring Township.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that Dawson Adam Smith on May 26 waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kathryn Silcox. After an investigation and search for the driver, Smith was arrested and arraigned on May 9 on charges of felony aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving injury, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses in connection with the April 13 incident in Silver Spring Township.

The DA's Office said Dawson allegedly struck and seriously injured a PennDOT employee in a construction zone and then fled the scene, failing to call for help, despite being aware that the victim had been struck and was injured.

The PennDOT employee suffered serious injuries, and police said he is recovering but is currently unable to return to work.

Smith has been out on $50,000 cash bail since his arrest in early May. A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 11.

Dawson Smith

Smith
