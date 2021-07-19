Charges against Newville woman in buggy crash move to county court

Charges against a Newville woman accused of homicide by vehicle in a March horse-and-buggy crash will proceed to county court.

Tabitha Foultz, 21, waived charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence, as well as related summary charges to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas at a preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Justice H. Anthony Adams.

A formal arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 in county court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Foultz is also known as Tabitha Evelhoch, which is the name released by State Police following the crash.

Police said Foultz admitted to hitting the horse-and-buggy when police initially interviewed her at the scene of the crash that occurred around 8:46 a.m. on March 3 in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.

The driver of the buggy, Marcus K. Lantz, 45, of Newburg, and his two juvenile passengers were ejected from the buggy in the crash. All suffered serious injuries and the two children were flown from the scene.

On March 6, one of the children, a 14-year-old boy, died of his injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

According to the affidavit, Foultz admitted to using her phone and not watching the road, and toxicology tests later showed she had marijuana and amphetamine in her system on the morning of the crash.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.