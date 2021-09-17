Charges against Newville teen stemming from fatal crash to remain in adult court

"The behavior we witnessed ... is nothing short of suicidal on Mr. Mowery's part," Hess wrote.

To have a case moved to juvenile court, the court considers factors such as the impact of the offense on the victims and community, the threat the child poses to public safety, the nature of the offense, and the potential for treatment, among others, according to the opinion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hess wrote that despite Mowery's behavioral issues, he does not have a long history with the juvenile court and that, he suggested, may be part of the problem.

"Had Jacob been subject to court-ordered treatment earlier, perhaps we would not be where we are today," he wrote.

Hess wrote that the court could not be satisfied that Mowery could be rehabilitated prior to his 21st birthday when juvenile court jurisdiction would expire.

The opinion also noted that "beneficial effects of abstinence from drugs and alcohol" have been observed during Mowery's incarceration. He has received his GED and testimony during the hearings indicated he was "on his best behavior."

Hess concluded that "the needs of both Mr. Mowery and the public appear to be already being served by placing him in a correctional institution for adults."