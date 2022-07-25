Chambersburg police arrest one, obtain warrant in drive-by shooting investigation

Chambersburg police said Friday that they arrested one man and have a warrant for another in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier this month that killed a dog.

Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, 22, of Chambersburg, was taken into custody Friday around 5:20 p.m.

He was charged with felony criminal attempted homicide, conspiracy aggravated assault, conspiracy aggravated cruelty to animals, conspiracy discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor conspiracy recklessly endangering another person.

Sanders was taken to Franklin County Prison where his bail was denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Police also said Friday that they've obtained a warrant for Kaywan Dean Johnson, 22, of Chambersburg. Johnson is wanted for felony conspiracy criminal homicide, conspiracy aggravated assault, conspiracy aggravated cruelty to animals, conspiracy discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor conspiracy recklessly endangering another person.

Both Sanders and Johnson were named persons of interest by police in a report Thursday. Johnson's is the second warrant police have obtained for the shooting, which occurred about 12:15 p.m. July 12 in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

Police previously issued a warrant for Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, of Newville.

Torres is wanted for “criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence,” police said.

Police said she may be driving a gray 2018 Kia Forte with a Pennsylvania registration LLR-2358.

The vehicle used in the shooting, a blue 2006 FX SUV, was recovered by police.

Police said several rounds were fired from the SUV as it passed a residence on Lincoln Way West, striking two vehicles and a house. One person was in the residence at the time but they were not hurt, police said, though dog was struck and killed by the gunfire.