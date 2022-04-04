Chambersburg mother charged in infant son's death

A Franklin County woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of her 6-day-old son last May.
State Police responded to Swamp Fox Road in Guilford Township at 12:55 p.m. May 26 for a report of an unresponsive 6-day-old male. Upon their arrival, police said they took life-saving measures on the infant, but he was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.
An investigation and autopsy results revealed that Xander Reed died from positional asphyxia and police determined that his mother, Destinee Griffin-Bailey, 30, of Chambersburg, "negligently contributed" to his death, state police said.
Griffin-Bailey was charged April 4 and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
She is being held in the Franklin County Prison where she was unable to post the set $150,000 monetary bail.
Trooper Megan Ammerman, State Police public information officer, said police are not releasing further information at this time.
