Chambersburg mother charged in infant son's death

A Franklin County woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of her 6-day-old son last May.

State Police responded to Swamp Fox Road in Guilford Township at 12:55 p.m. May 26 for a report of an unresponsive 6-day-old male. Upon their arrival, police said they took life-saving measures on the infant, but he was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.

An investigation and autopsy results revealed that Xander Reed died from positional asphyxia and police determined that his mother, Destinee Griffin-Bailey, 30, of Chambersburg, "negligently contributed" to his death, state police said.

Griffin-Bailey was charged April 4 and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

She is being held in the Franklin County Prison where she was unable to post the set $150,000 monetary bail.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, State Police public information officer, said police are not releasing further information at this time.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

