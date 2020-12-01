Chambersburg man killed in I-81 crash Monday morning

State Police at Carlisle said a Chambersburg man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Monday morning in Southampton Township.

Police said the 40-year-old man was driving a 1999 Nissan Altima on I-81 north, traveling in the left-hand lane before crossing into the right-hand lane. The vehicle, however, exited the right-hand side of the road for unknown reasons.

The vehicle struck a tree, then struck an embankment before hitting another tree, according to police.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was found inside the vehicle.

Police were assisted on the scene by Shippensburg Area EMS, Shippensburg Fire Department and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.