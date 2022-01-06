Cases still pending for five area residents charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

One year after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities have charged hundreds of people with offenses related to the incident, including several from the Midstate.

Thus far, at least five people with ties to Cumberland County are the subject of cases related to the insurrection, in which a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results.

Riley June Williams

In a case that has garnered significant national attention, Williams, a 2017 Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School graduate who now lives in Dauphin County, was charged with offenses relating to her alleged involvement in the theft of a laptop computer from the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

According to the FBI’s affidavit for Wiliams’ arrest, she can be seen on video “pointing and directing intruders” on the steps leading up to Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot.

The FBI also obtained a video in which a person believed to be Williams can be heard saying “dude, put on gloves” before a gloved hand is seen lifting the laptop off the desk in Pelosi’s office, according to the affidavit.

Posts to the online chat service Discord, believed to be from Williams, include messages such as “I STOLE SHIT FROM NANY POLESI [sic],” according to the FBI.

Federal investigators also said they were told by a former romantic partner of Williams that she intended to send the computer or hard drive to a friend in Russia who would sell it to the Russian foreign intelligence service. Williams’ defense attorney said the Russia connection was “overstated” by Williams’ abusive ex-boyfriend, and that Williams does not have the laptop.

Williams was arrested in January and placed on home detention with a location monitoring device and is allowed to leave her home only during limited hours.

A formal indictment was filed in October, to which Williams pleaded not guilty.

Williams’ attorneys have filed for the charges of obstructing official proceedings to be dropped, arguing that the Electoral College vote does not meet the legal definition of such a proceeding.

Williams’ defense is also seeking a change of venue from Washington, D.C., to federal court in Harrisburg, arguing that negative press coverage and D.C. residents’ anti-Trump political preferences would preclude an impartial jury pool.

Charles Bradford Smith and Marshall Neefe

Smith and Neefe were the subject of a joint grand jury indictment that was issued in September, resulting in numerous charges related to civil disorder, weapons possession, and violence on the Capitol grounds.

Smith and Neefe were identified by the indictment as residents of Shippensburg and Newville, respectively.

The indictment details online conversations between Smith and Neefe leading up to, and immediately after, the Jan. 6 riot. The men expressed their belief that Trump would retain power if his supporters showed up in enough numbers, according to the conversations included in the indictment.

Smith wrote that “this country needs to split up immediately” and “I hope this starts the war,” according to the indictment.

Both men were seen in multiple videos on the Capitol grounds. Smith was seen instructing fellow rioters to force a door close to prevent police from exiting the Capitol, and Neefe was seen pushing a metal sign frame into a line of police officers, according to the indictment.

Neefe sent photos of a club he had made to take to the Capitol, and Smith made multiple references to a large knife which he said he was carrying that day, according to the indictment.

Smith stated he did not enter the Capitol building itself, according to the indictment, but Neefe was present in the rotunda despite orders to leave.

Following the incident, Smith posted to social media celebrating what he believed had prevented Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, writing that the attack “was an unbelievable show of force and it did its job,” according to the indictment.

Neefe posted that he was “bringing a gun next time” and that “if I had it my way every cop who hurled a baton or maced on us would be lined up and put down.”

Both men were arrested in September, according to court records, with Smith released to home detention with a radio monitor. Neefe was ordered held without bond. Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Barton Wade Shively

Shively, identified by the Justice Department as a Mechanicsburg resident, is facing charges stemming from what an FBI investigation identified as at least three instances in which Shively became physically combative with police officers defending the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Multiple videos obtained by the FBI show Shively becoming violent with police outside the Capitol while the mob of Trump supporters attempted to break into the building. Shively admitted to the incidents in which he grabbed and shoved officers, according to the FBI’s complaint, and even gave an interview to a CNN crew shortly after the last assault.

Shively was arrested in January and released to home detention with limited travel privileges. He pled not guilty to all charges when formally arraigned in March.

Sandra Suzanne Weyer

Weyer was arrested in June after the FBI issued an affidavit of its investigation to identify her. The filing includes photos of a woman, alleged to be Weyer, filming the assault of a New York Times photographer by other Trump supporters inside a stairwell in the Capitol building.

Weyer is seen on other videos chanting pro-Trump slogans along with a crowd as they attempt to break down doors and barriers around the Capitol, according to the FBI.

Listed by the FBI as a Mechanicsburg resident, Weyer was released on her own recognizance with limited travel.

