Case involving Monroe infant's death heads to higher court

Charges against a Monroe Township man are heading to higher court after a preliminary hearing in the death of his infant son.

State Police at Carlisle said Wesley Brunson, 30, had a preliminary hearing on Monday in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin, where charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person were held to higher court.

The charges stem from a March 19 incident where State Police and Geisinger EMS responded to the 1500 block of Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township at 9:14 p.m. for a report of an infant in distress.

The 5-month-old boy was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit, where he was revived by medical personnel initially. However, due to the boy's condition, he was taken off the ventilator and pronounced dead.

Police said that during an interview, Brunson admitted he was the only one home with the child when the boy became unresponsive. He demonstrated pushing on the infant while placing him in a baby pillow when police asked him to show how he put the child down.

Police eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Brunson, who turned himself in on May 29.

He remains in Cumberland County Prison with bail denied, and a formal arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 17.