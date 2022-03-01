Carlisle woman sentenced for illegal monetary transactions involving COVID-19 relief funds

A Carlisle woman was sentenced Monday to two years of probation, including four months of home confinement, for engaging in illegal monetary transactions involving $232,300 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Christina McConnell, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner Monday. The court said McConnell misused relief funds that were guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said McConnell knowingly used "criminally-derived" PPP loan proceeds to purchase personal use vehicles and a residential property in June and July 2020. Her husband, Keith McConnell, also pled guilty to the underlying PPP wire fraud and related money laundering offenses, and he is awaiting sentencing.

The court ordered Christina McConnell to pay $232,200 in restitution, and she paid the full amount prior to sentencing. The case was invested by the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation bureau.