Carlisle woman charged with murder of husband recently indicted on Social Security fraud
Carlisle woman charged with murder of husband recently indicted on Social Security fraud

A Carlisle woman awaiting trial in the murder of her husband, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on 14 counts of wire fraud related to the theft of her husband's social security funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday announced the Feb. 3 indictment against Virginia Hayden, 69.

According to U.S. Attorney Brandler, Hayden failed to notify the Social Security Administration that her husband was missing, and that she continued to receive his social security funds between 2011 and 2017. The total amount of funds she collected was $113,471.

Hayden was charged in April 2019 with the murder of her husband in York County, and those charges are still awaiting trial.

Virginia Hayden

Hayden

