Carlisle woman charged in September overdose death of Duncannon woman

A Carlisle woman is being held in Perry County Prison after State Police at Newport said she gave drugs to a Duncannon woman who later died of an overdose.

Jackie Marie Harbaugh, 32, was charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death, eight counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

State Police at Newport said a 27-year-old Duncannon woman was found dead of an overdose on Sept. 30. An investigation led police to Harbaugh.

A joint investigation among the attorney general's office and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force located Harbaugh and took her into custody.

Harbaugh was arraigned on Jan. 9 and remains in Perry County Prison on $100,000 bail.

