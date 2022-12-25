Carlisle residents reported missing after not arriving at relative’s home in Virginia Sunday

Carlisle Police are searching for two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Loudoun County, Virginia, Sunday after leaving the Carlisle area and may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Gary Nichols, 78, is a white male standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, is an Hispanic female standing 5-feet tall and weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said their clothing description is unknown.

Police said they were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover Street in Carlisle between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday.

Gary Nichols is driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, bearing PA Registration LMX-6279.

Anyone with information on the Nichols' wherabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-4121.