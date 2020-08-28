Carlisle police: Watch for counterfeit $100 bills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fake $100 bills have been passed at multiple Carlisle businesses within the past few days, Carlisle police said Thursday.

At 3 p.m. Aug. 25, police said a black man with dreads down to his jaw, a tattoo on the side of his face near the hair line, tattoos on his neck and gold teeth tried to pass a fake $100 at Five Guys.

Police said this has happened multiple times in Carlisle within the last few days.

The fake bills appear to be 'washed,' a process that bleaches legitimate currency and reprints it as a different denomination. In this case, the suspect appears to be using washed $10 bills that were reprinted as $100.

Police said that, at a glance, security features appear to match but the bills can be identified as counterfeit upon closer examination of the security strip.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through our crimewatch site at https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/carlislepd.

