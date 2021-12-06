 Skip to main content
Carlisle Police warn of rise in scams related to bail or a family member in trouble

Carlisle Police Station
Sentinel file

Carlisle Police on Sunday warned residents about a rise in scams that involve a caller reporting a family member is in trouble and needs money for bail or to call an attorney.

Police said they have scene a "rash" of these scams where the caller targets a parent or grandparent.

In one case, a victim was asked to deposit money into an ATM and the scammer provided a PIN to access the ATM, according to police. Police have also seen other cases where couriers were involved in picking up money from the victim's house.

Police ask anyone who receives such a call to verify with their family member first if they need money. Police suggest residents ask questions like where the person is being held, along with phone numbers and addresses, and to get as much detail about the alleged crime as possible.

Police recommend that those who receive these calls should not send cash, give cash to anyone or put cash in an ATM. Residents should notify police if they are a victim of a scam.

