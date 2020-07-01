You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle police warn of fine collection scam
Carlisle police warn of fine collection scam

Carlisle Police Department

Carlisle Police station is located on Lincoln Street.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle police are warning residents to be on the alert after numerous people received calls from people claiming to be Carlisle Police Department officers.

Police said the calls attempted to collect money for a number of reasons including court fees and overdue fines.

The department said it does not solicit funds for any reason and any call claiming to be from the department for such purposes is a scam that should be reported immediately.

Requests for payments will be in the form of official correspondence from the courts and overdue fines or fees are never collected through the redemption of gift cards.

Those who believe they may owe fines should contact the appropriate court to make arrangements for payment.

