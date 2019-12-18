Carlisle Police say they needed to use a Taser to subdue a Carlisle man who they say fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Hanover Street at 11:04 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash that caused injuries to the driver of the struck vehicle, police said. The SUV that struck the other vehicle left the scene.
Later that night, a Carlisle Police officer saw the SUV and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, David Vincent McCall II, 20, ran from the vehicle, police said.
Officers formed a perimeter and located McCall, who again allegedly tried to elude police. A Taser was used "to safely take (McCall) into custody," police said.
McCall was under the influence of drugs at the time, did not have a valid driver's license and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to police. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison, where he was found to be in possession of controlled substances.
He was charged with felony possession of contraband and fleeing or attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, DUI controlled substance, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary traffic violations, according to court documents. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $50,000 cash bail.