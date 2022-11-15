Carlisle Police use CodeRed alert system Tuesday for case of missing girl

A missing girl would later be found Tuesday, but the initial late-night missing person report and a host of other factors led Carlisle Police to use a tool they rarely resort to: the CodeRed alert system.

The emergency alert system allows a call to be made to all Carlisle Borough residents who signed up for the alerts simultaneously to notify them of situations. Outside of tests, the system isn't often used. There have been daylight calls in the past from the borough, but the police department rarely uses it as an option.

That changed Monday night into Tuesday morning when police searched for an 11-year-old girl who had left her home around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Lt. David Miller said there were a number of factors that led police to issue the alert about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The girl was last seen wearing clothes unsuitable for the below-freezing conditions, and Miller said she lacked her own resources for help, including other family or friends. He said there were few places she could seek shelter at that time of night; that Carlisle's proximity to the interstates also played a part; and other avenues of searching, including the use of search dogs, were unsuccessful in immediately locating her.

"I can tell you, its use was not taken lightly," he said. "We were desperate to find this little girl, and thankfully all the people in the chain of approval for the use of such a notification agreed it was appropriate. I hope it is a very long time before we need to use it again."

It likely won't be a police message that arrives next for those who are in the database for the CodeRed System. A test of the notification system is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30, and residents will be able to identify it under the phone number 1-866-419-5000.

The test call will include a pre-recorded message about the system, and a voice message will be left for those who don't answer the phone. Those who are signed up for emails or texts through CodeRed will also receive those during the test.