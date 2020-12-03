 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle Police still looking for suspect in attempted homicide case in September
top story

Carlisle Police still looking for suspect in attempted homicide case in September

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police on Thursday said they are still looking into the whereabouts of a suspect in an attempted homicide case from early September.

Glenn Alfred Whiting, 27, is wanted on felony attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in relation to a Sept. 1 incident. Police said Whiting has ties in both Carlisle and Philadelphia and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The charges stem from an incident in the first block of West Willow Street during the morning hours of Sept. 1. Police learned that Whiting had cut a person with a knife several times, struck the person with a handgun numerous times and fired the handgun multiple times during the incident.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim was treated at a local hospital, and police said the person will survive the injuries.

Police describe Whiting as Black, about 6-foot-2 and about 185 pounds. Though the victim and Whiting knew each other and police believe this is an isolated incident, police note that the weapon has not been recovered.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-243-5252.

Glenn Whiting

Whiting

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes thefts from vehicles in Mechanicsburg and Lower Allen Township and a crash in South Middleton Township that resulted in injuries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News