Carlisle police still looking for attempted homicide suspect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police are still looking for a man suspected in an attempted homicide earlier this month.

Glenn Whiting, 27, of Carlisle is suspected of pistol-whipping and cutting a victim during an assault in the first block of West Willow Street during the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Police said the handgun used in the pistol-whipping was also fired multiple times during the incident.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and will survive their injuries, police said.

Whiting is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, brown eyes and black hair. He is also described as weighing about 185 pounds.

Court documents show he was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, but police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

A warrant has been issued for Whiting's arrest.

Police noted that Whiting has ties to Carlisle and Philadelphia and is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch website at https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/carlislepd/5632.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.