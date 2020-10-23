Carlisle Police still investigating July death

Carlisle police are still investigating the July death of Paul Laney in Carlisle, despite subsequent homicide cases having grabbed headlines recently.

Laney was found in the early morning hours of July 3, just after midnight, in the driver’s seat of a crashed car near Memorial Park in Carlisle.

Laney suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police, as had a passenger in the vehicle who allegedly fled but was later taken to the hospital.

Carlisle Police Department Sgt. David Miller told The Sentinel on Friday that the investigation is still active, but could not release any additional details.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after Laney’s death, details broke in the case of Davone Anderson, who police allege murdered the mothers of his children in Carlisle. Sydney Parmelee was shot in the head on July 5, and Kaylee Lyons was killed in the same manner on July 30.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office is pursing the death penalty against Anderson, whose next court appearance is scheduled for January 2021.

Last week, on Oct. 15, Carlisle police charged Massachusetts resident Sean Roberts with murder. He is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck at a residence on East High Street. Roberts has a preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 4.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that will help solve Laney’s death. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.