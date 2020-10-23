 Skip to main content
Carlisle Police still investigating July death, last week's homicide
Carlisle

Carlisle Police still investigating July death, last week's homicide

Carlisle Police Department

Carlisle Police Department, 240 Lincoln Street, Carlisle, Pa.

 Jason Malmont

Carlisle police are still investigating the July death of Paul Laney in Carlisle, despite subsequent homicide cases having grabbed headlines recently.

Laney was found in the early morning hours of July 3, just after midnight, in the driver’s seat of a crashed car near Memorial Park in Carlisle.

Laney suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police, as had a passenger in the vehicle who allegedly fled but was later taken to the hospital.

Carlisle Police Department Sgt. David Miller told The Sentinel on Friday that the investigation is still active, but could not release any additional details.

Updated: One killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Carlisle

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward in Carlisle shooting death

Shortly after Laney’s death, details broke in the case of Davone Anderson, who police allege murdered the mothers of his children in Carlisle. Sydney Parmelee was shot in the head on July 5, and Kaylee Lyons was killed in the same manner on July 30.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office is pursing the death penalty against Anderson, whose next court appearance is scheduled for January 2021.

Last week, on Oct. 15, Carlisle police charged Massachusetts resident Sean Roberts with murder. He is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck at a residence on East High Street. Roberts has a preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 4.

Man charged with murder in Carlisle stabbing death early Thursday morning
District Attorney to seek death penalty for man accused of killing two Carlisle women

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that will help solve Laney’s death. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

