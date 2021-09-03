Carlisle Police start wave of pedestrian safety enforcement, education

In the past five years, the Carlisle Police Department responded to 61 crashes involving pedestrians.

Officers on Thursday started embarking on a wave of pedestrian safety enforcement and education efforts. Officers will monitor pedestrian and vehicle traffic at intersections and crosswalks throughout the borough.

Police said that education is the preferred method for dealing with safety issues but enforcement action will be taken against the most egregious violators.

Sgt. Joshua Bucher said the enforcement wave isn’t prompted by a specific event, but by the general understanding that pedestrian traffic increases when schools and colleges are in session.

The enforcement wave is for both drivers and pedestrians.

“Pedestrians crossing in areas other than crosswalks will be educated about the dangers of their actions and advised that they must cross at crosswalks,” Bucher said.

PennDOT maps showing pedestrian crashes in the last five years reveal that pedestrian-related crashes happen throughout the borough, but are mainly centered around the Square.