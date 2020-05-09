Carlisle police seek retail theft suspects

Carlisle Police announced Saturday that they were looking for two suspects in a retail theft.
The two women filled two shopping carts with about $250 worth of groceries at Giant Food Store on South Spring Garden Street around 2:59 p.m. on Jan. 5 and left without paying or the items in the carts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
