Carlisle police seek retail theft suspects

Carlisle Police announced Saturday that they were looking for two suspects in a retail theft.

The two women filled two shopping carts with about $250 worth of groceries at Giant Food Store on South Spring Garden Street around 2:59 p.m. on Jan. 5 and left without paying or the items in the carts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.

