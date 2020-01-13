{{featured_button_text}}
Office Max theft

Carlisle police say this man stole three Google WiFi routers from Office Max on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole three Google WiFi routers from Office Max in the 600 block of East High Street on Saturday. 

The man, who was captured on a surveillance camera, entered the store, removed a security tag from the pack of three routers, hid them under his jacket and left, police said. The routers are valued at $300. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-243-5252 or through the Crimewatch website. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.