Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole three Google WiFi routers from Office Max in the 600 block of East High Street on Saturday.
The man, who was captured on a surveillance camera, entered the store, removed a security tag from the pack of three routers, hid them under his jacket and left, police said. The routers are valued at $300.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-243-5252 or through the Crimewatch website.