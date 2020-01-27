Carlisle police seek man they say threatened woman, children

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say violated a protection from abuse order and threatened a woman and her children.
The woman told police at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 24 that Thomas Austin Campbell, had violated his PFA order in the 200 block of D Street.
Campbell had struck her and "repeatedly threatened her well-being" and the well-being of her children, the woman told police.
A warrant has been issued for Campbell's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-243-5252 or through the Crimewatch website.
