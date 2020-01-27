You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carlisle police seek man they say threatened woman, children

Carlisle police seek man they say threatened woman, children

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say violated a protection from abuse order and threatened a woman and her children. 

The woman told police at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 24 that Thomas Austin Campbell, had violated his PFA order in the 200 block of D Street. 

Campbell had struck her and "repeatedly threatened her well-being" and the well-being of her children, the woman told police.

A warrant has been issued for Campbell's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-243-5252 or through the Crimewatch website. 

Thomas Campbell

Campbell

 Courtesy of Carlisle Police

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News