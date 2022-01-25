Carlisle Police seek man placing "inflammatory and intimidating" stickers on college's Jewish life center

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say was observed placing stickers with "inflammatory and intimidating messages" on the door and window of Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the campus of Dickinson College Sunday.

Police said a suspicious man was observed near the building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The white male appeared to have blond hair and was wearing glasses and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the crimewatch site. Information can also be emailed directly to Det. Thomas Dolan Jr. at tdolan@carlislepa.org.