 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carlisle Police seek man placing "inflammatory and intimidating" stickers on college's Jewish life center

  • 0
Suspect

Carlisle Police are looking for this man who they say was observed placing stickers with "inflammatory and intimidating messages" on the door and window of Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the Dickinson College campus.

 Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say was observed placing stickers with "inflammatory and intimidating messages" on the door and window of Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the campus of Dickinson College Sunday.

Police said a suspicious man was observed near the building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The white male appeared to have blond hair and was wearing glasses and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the crimewatch site. Information can also be emailed directly to Det. Thomas Dolan Jr. at tdolan@carlislepa.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Today's police log includes a child pornography arrest in Shippensburg, a stolen cow in Perry County, and an investigation into dead rats sent through the mail.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes spray painted signs in North Middleton, package thefts in Mechanicsburg and reports from Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News