Carlisle police seek information on armed robbery

Carlisle Borough Police are searching for a man in an armed robbery early Monday morning at the Sunoco at 370 Allen Road in the borough.

Police said a Black man entered the store around 2:55 a.m. and displayed a handgun before he fled on foot. He was last seen running through the parking lot.

The man was described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a small, orange logo on the chest, a camouflage bucket hat, jeans and a black mask. There were no injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip online through cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

