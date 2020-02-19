Carlisle Police search for third suspect in theft of televisions

Carlisle Police are searching for a third theft suspect in the theft of two televisions from Walmart.

Police said that on Feb. 14, they were made aware of a retail theft at Walmart on Noble Boulevard that occurred at 10:03 a.m. Three people entered the store, placed two televisions in two separate carts and pushed them out of the front of the store, past all points of sale and without paying.

Police said they have already identified a woman and a man among the three suspects. No charges have yet been filed in the docket system as of Wednesday morning.

Police are still looking to identify the third. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-243-5252.