Carlisle Police search for suspect in theft from vehicles, attempted use of stolen debit cards

Carlisle theft

Carlisle Police are looking for this man wanted in connection with the theft of items from vehicles and attempted use of stolen debit cards at an ATM.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say attempted to use debit cards stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Police said they were dispatched to multiple locations throughout the borough between Monday and Tuesday for reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Police said a man attempted to use debit cards stolen from those vehicles at an ATM and was caught on surveillance.

Police ask anyone with information about the man's identity to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.

