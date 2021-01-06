Carlisle police search for suspect in retail theft from Walmart

Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say attempted to steal merchandise from Walmart earlier in December.

Police reported Tuesday that they are investigating an attempted theft from Dec. 10 at the Walmart in Carlisle.

Police said they were called to the store at 4:18 p.m. Dec. 10 for a report of a man who attempted to push a cart full of merchandise out of the store without paying. The merchandise was valued at $647.49.

The man, however, fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.