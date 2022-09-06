Carlisle Police search for runaway child

Carlisle Police are searching a 10-year-old girl who ran away from her home after an argument and ran away from police after a brief conversation Tuesday.

Police said they are looking for Heaven Moore who is about 4-foot-6 and 80 pounds. She was wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt with blue checkered shorts and is wearing her hair in a bun on the top of her head.

Police said they responded to a call Tuesday of a young child walking in the area alone and discovered Heaven, who lives in the 100 block of North West Street. Officers briefly spoke with her before she ran away, and they later discovered she ran away from home after having an argument with her mother.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.