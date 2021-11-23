 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlisle Police search for missing teen

  • 0

Carlisle Police are searching for a runaway teen who police said is not answering calls from friends and family.

Police are looking for Adreeyn John Jakomas, 14, who left his home sometime between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he may be in the Carlisle or Harrisburg area.

Adreeyn is 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jack, white Jordan sneakers and has a black backpack. He may also be wearing a silver and gold necklace, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-2121.

Adreeyn Jakomas
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCI Camp Hill inmate dies

SCI Camp Hill inmate dies

An inmate of State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple wants to launch their self-driving car in 2025

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News