Carlisle Police search for missing teen

Carlisle Police are searching for a runaway teen who police said is not answering calls from friends and family.

Police are looking for Adreeyn John Jakomas, 14, who left his home sometime between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he may be in the Carlisle or Harrisburg area.

Adreeyn is 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jack, white Jordan sneakers and has a black backpack. He may also be wearing a silver and gold necklace, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-2121.