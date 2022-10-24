 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle police search for driver who fled hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening

Carlisle Police Station
Sentinel file

Carlisle Police are looking for residents to check their surveillance footage after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to North Bedford Street at East Penn Street at 8:35 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police did not mention the status of the pedestrian.

Police learned a newer model white SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento, was involved and fled the scene. Police said the driver fled east on East Penn Street and traveled the wrong way on North East Street. The driver is described as a white man with brown hair.

Police ask any residents in this area to check their surveillance footage and notify police if they discover anything. Police can be reached at 717-243-5252.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

