Carlisle police search for Camp Hill man in fatal shooting

A Camp Hill man who was previously arrested for the theft of a firearm at GQ Barbershop in 2019 is being sought in the fatal shooting at the business Saturday evening.
Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr. in what he called an "ongoing and rapidly evolving" investigation.
Baltimore, 42, is being sought on charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person in the shooting at the barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street in Carlisle at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Carlisle Police said Baltimore's whereabouts are unknown, but he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found Kendell Jerome Cook, 39, with two gunshot wounds to his torso. Dr. Andrea Tiden of UPMC Carlisle pronounced him dead at 7:56 p.m. Saturday.
“This was incredible in that we had citizens that came in and were helping to attempt CPR before police arrived. Absolutely incredible that people would go out of their way to try to help,” Landis said.
Police said Anthony Lamar White, 41, was the second victim, who attempted to flee the barbershop during the incident but was shot twice in the torso. He was found by police on the sidewalk along the apartment to the rear of the barbershop and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital in critical condition.
Landis said White is "conscious and alert," and is expected to survive his injuries.
According to the affidavit, White told police that a man wearing a camouflage outfit, camouflage bucket hat and black mask entered the barbershop and fired shots at Cook. Despite the man’s outfit, White identified the shooter as Baltimore, whom he had known since childhood and previously worked with.
Another man had also been in the barbershop as a customer during the shooting and reported to police that Cook called the shooter “Mike” and attempted to flee before he was shot. The customer fled out the front door, but was also able to identify the shooter as Baltimore, having known him for years. He said the gunman physically matched Baltimore and also had a similar gait.
The shop was closing, but was not closed at the time of the shooting. Landis declined to comment on how many people were in the barbershop at the time “for the safety of the patrons that were inside the barbershop.”
Police are still checking to see if video is available from inside the shop at the time of the shooting, and have asked for the public's assistance in providing additional video or photographs related to the incident.
“This type of incident in the center of the borough shocked the conscience of the citizens of Carlisle,” Landis said. “The difference between this homicide investigation and some of the investigations in our recent past is the level of cooperation received from the public.”
Carlisle Police said no motive was immediately known regarding the shooting.
“Exact motives are not known at this time. However, this shooting appears to have been a result of a personal conflict between the shooter and the victims,” Landis said.
Baltimore had previously been arrested in November 2019 for stealing a 9 mm pistol from a patron at the barbershop. He pleaded no contest to felony receiving stolen property, and two other charges — theft by unlawful taking and prohibited possession of a firearm (Baltimore was previously convicted of aggravated assault) — were dismissed. He was sentenced in September 2020 to 60 months supervised probation.
Baltimore has also been wanted out of Upper Allen Township after a Jan. 7 domestic incident this year in which township police said he assaulted a woman, causing “significant injury” that required medical treatment. In that case, he was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and fleeing police. Baltimore had been at the scene when police arrived, but escaped after a brief vehicle pursuit. His vehicle was later found unoccupied in Harrisburg.
A shooting at the Lower Paxton Township GQ Barbershop has also been under investigation since February. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, a man dressed in black clothing and a black ski mask entered the barbershop about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and opened fire, hitting one person with multiple bullets. That victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, but no arrests were made.