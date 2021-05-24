Carlisle police search for Camp Hill man in fatal shooting

Landis said White is "conscious and alert," and is expected to survive his injuries.

According to the affidavit, White told police that a man wearing a camouflage outfit, camouflage bucket hat and black mask entered the barbershop and fired shots at Cook. Despite the man’s outfit, White identified the shooter as Baltimore, whom he had known since childhood and previously worked with.

Another man had also been in the barbershop as a customer during the shooting and reported to police that Cook called the shooter “Mike” and attempted to flee before he was shot. The customer fled out the front door, but was also able to identify the shooter as Baltimore, having known him for years. He said the gunman physically matched Baltimore and also had a similar gait.

The shop was closing, but was not closed at the time of the shooting. Landis declined to comment on how many people were in the barbershop at the time “for the safety of the patrons that were inside the barbershop.”

Police are still checking to see if video is available from inside the shop at the time of the shooting, and have asked for the public's assistance in providing additional video or photographs related to the incident.