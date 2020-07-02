Carlisle police respond to overnight shooting at North West and West Penn streets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle police are investigating an overnight shooting in the borough.

According to abc27, police were called to the scene at North West and West Penn streets at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. It was also reported that the Cumberland County Coroner was notified about the shooting.

Cumberland County dispatch said no one was transported to the hospital and that the person involved in the shooting was also involved in a vehicle crash that ripped out a utility pole. A car was towed from the scene.

The road was closed for about five hours.

