Carlisle police respond to overnight shooting at North West and West Penn streets

Carlisle police are investigating an overnight shooting in the borough.

According to abc27, police were called to the scene at North West and West Penn streets at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. It was also reported that the Cumberland County Coroner was notified about the shooting.

Cumberland County dispatch said no one was transported to the hospital and that the person involved in the shooting was also involved in a vehicle crash that ripped out a utility pole. A car was towed from the scene.

The road was closed for about five hours.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

